Residential properties for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

apartments
28
houses
16
44 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhouse wi…
€293,466
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
€283,053
House in city center in Canggu, Indonesia
House in city center
Canggu, Indonesia
€302,736
House in city center in Canggu, Indonesia
House in city center
Canggu, Indonesia
€236,513
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments …
€170,289
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia Inve…
€329,934
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
€301,654
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€167,630
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€218,604
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€286,966
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€318,568
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
€160,829
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
€160,829
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,447
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€132,447
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€331,118
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€302,736
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
€236,513
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
€170,289
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
€170,289
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/3
€276,247
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
€876,988
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
€481,539
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€605,472
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€586,551
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€562,900
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
€236,513
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€217,592
