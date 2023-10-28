UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Indonesia
Canggu
Residential properties for sale in Canggu, Indonesia
apartments
28
houses
16
Clear all
44 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
101 m²
2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhouse wi…
€293,466
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
78 m²
2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
€283,053
Recommend
House in city center
Canggu, Indonesia
€302,736
Recommend
House in city center
Canggu, Indonesia
€236,513
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
47 m²
4/4
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments …
€170,289
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
50 m²
4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Canggu, Indonesia
3
115 m²
2
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia Inve…
€329,934
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
110 m²
2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
€301,654
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
49 m²
4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
1
36 m²
1/1
€167,630
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
61 m²
1/1
€218,604
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
83 m²
1/1
€286,966
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
88 m²
1/1
€318,568
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
108 m²
2/2
€160,829
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
84 m²
2/2
€160,829
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
58 m²
2/2
€132,447
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
58 m²
2/2
€132,447
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
105 m²
2
€331,118
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
110 m²
2
€302,736
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
70 m²
2
€236,513
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
47 m²
4/4
€170,289
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
49 m²
4/4
€170,289
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
84 m²
3/3
€276,247
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
4
301 m²
2
€876,988
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
159 m²
2
€481,539
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
7
270 m²
2
€605,472
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
6
270 m²
2
€586,551
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
5
270 m²
2
€562,900
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
107 m²
2
€236,513
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
81 m²
2
€217,592
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
