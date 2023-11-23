Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Benoa, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
9
9 properties total found
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Benoa, Indonesia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€485,671
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€424,159
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
€327,759
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€148,731
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,24M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,61M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/3
€304,807
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
€212,997
