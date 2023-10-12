Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

16 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
€9,70M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
A unique large estate consisting of 3 villas located in a quiet green area of the picturesqu…
€10,60M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
A solid house of 400 sq.m. with panoramic views of the sea and the Mediterranean coast of Fr…
€9,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale of a villa with sea views located on the prestigious peninsula of the Cote d'Azur of Fr…
€12,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with yard in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with yard
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Magnificent two - a floor villa in the style of bel epoks, with a total area of 500 sq.m and…
€10,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with yard in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with yard
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Area 250 m²
Sale of a 17th-century Provencal farm, the former residence of the Hungarian royal family of…
€4,41M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with bath house in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with bath house
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
€2,95M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 9 room villa with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of a villa in the style of Bel Epok with a living area of 1000 sq.m. and a plot of 5 50…
€9,79M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 9 room villa with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of the estate in one of the prestigious areas of Nice. The estate consists of 2 houses:…
€7,15M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
A unique villa designed by a Dutch architect with beautiful panoramic sea views and Cape Cap…
€6,40M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
€1,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Sale of a villa for renovation in Saint-Maxim with beautiful sea views, 100 meters from the …
€4,79M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Neo-provencal villa in Saint Paul de Vance - a colorful town on the Cote d'Azur of France. H…
€6,50M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
Large modern villa of 540 square meters.m. located on a hill in Le Cannet in the immediate v…
€4,24M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Built on the latest technology with quality materials, a modern villa 20 meters from the bea…
€4,88M

