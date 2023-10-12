Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,02M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 755 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,12M
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
€197,677
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,22M
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
€334,357
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€216,504
House with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
€178,851
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€282,396
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
€244,743
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
€302,164
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
€158,142
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
€143,081
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
€174,144
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 3
€247,097
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
€169,438
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€183,557
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
€423,594
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€352,995
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
€275,336
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/4
€341,699
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/4
€183,557
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
€681,516
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
€442,420
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€263,570
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
€249,450
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
€527,139
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
€376,528
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/4
€913,080
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/4
€334,169
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€164,731

