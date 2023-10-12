Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia
  4. Bali
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Bali, Indonesia

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bali, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Новый Лофт на Бату Болонг, Чангу. 1 спальня. Всего 2 этажа. Кухня гостиная с двуспальным …
€207,090
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bali, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты Премьер, Чангу. $150 000 - цена за первый этаж. $165 000 - цена за второй этаж…
€141,198
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bali, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Лофт на шорт кате, возле Хоум Кафе, Чангу. $119000. $125000 (двухэтажный). Гардеробная. …
€112,017
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bali, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Лофт на Бату Болонг. Гардеробная. Панорамные окна. Балкон - терраса. Общая лаунж зона и …
€183,557

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir