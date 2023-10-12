Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

17 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
€197,677
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
€334,357
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
€174,144
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
€169,438
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€183,557
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/4
€341,699
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/4
€183,557
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
€249,450
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/4
€913,080
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/4
€334,169
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€164,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€128,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€438,200
4 room apartment with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
4 room apartment with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartments for sale in Bosolá, 20 meters to Monaco and 500 meters to the sea. Area 120 squar…
€2,80M
Apartment with sea view, with terrace, with yard in Bali, Indonesia
Apartment with sea view, with terrace, with yard
Bali, Indonesia
Area 260 m²
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
€1,35M
3 room apartment with sea view in Bali, Indonesia
3 room apartment with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Four-room apartment with a living area of 146 square meters.m. + terrace 20 sq.m. in Nice in…
€1,50M

