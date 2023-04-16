Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Indonesia

1 room apartmentin Sanur, Indonesia
VIP
1 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 441,342
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
2 room apartmentin Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 801,621
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
1 room apartmentin Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 bath 50 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 125,197
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartmentin Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 bath 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,786
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
1 room apartmentin Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
1 bath 32 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 98,176
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…

