Realting.com
Residential
Indonesia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Indonesia
Bali
112
West Nusa Tenggara
93
Denpasar
13
Canggu
7
Ungasan
5
Kerobokan
4
Seminyak
4
Benoa
3
Mataram
3
Nusa Dua
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
236 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
2/4
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters f…
€246,727
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Jelantik, Indonesia
2
48 m²
3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Bali, Indonesia Two-leve…
€118,776
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Canggu, Indonesia
2
55 m²
12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
€179,107
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
78 m²
2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
€283,053
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
101 m²
2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhouse wi…
€293,466
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Bali, Indonesia
3
162 m²
5
Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia The …
€612,736
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
3
101 m²
2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
€199,958
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bali, Indonesia
2
50 m²
1
First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming poo…
€169,681
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Canggu, Indonesia
3
101 m²
2
New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhous…
€338,752
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
127 m²
2
Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The n…
€301,113
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3
123 m²
4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
45 m²
1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€140,445
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
35 m²
2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€113,874
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
2
1
26 m²
3/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€85,406
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
2
2
69 m²
€203,000
3
Recommend
1
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
3
3
116 m²
€338,000
4
Recommend
1
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1
1
60 m²
€176,000
4
Recommend
2
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1
1
45 m²
€133,000
4
Recommend
2
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
1
1
33 m²
€92,000
4
Recommend
2
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Studio apartment
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Studio apartment
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Apuan, Indonesia
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
