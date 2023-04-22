Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zsambek, Hungary

19 properties total found
House 2 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,285
Close to the centre of Zsámbék for sale it 144 nm of family house was being built in 1990 wi…
House 2 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 1
€ 158,814
Tata Tóváros family house For sale!Completely renovated family house ( 118 nm ) + separate h…
House in Zsambek, Hungary
House
Zsambek, Hungary
350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 152,409
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,714
House 2 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 142,857
House 2 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,682
CROSS-CITY SOUND IN AN STILL QUALITY ENVIRONMENT!In Zsámbék - pool, picturesque environment,…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,196
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,681
CROSS-CITY SOUND IN AN STILL QUALITY ENVIRONMENT!In Zsámbék - pool, picturesque environment,…
House 2 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,475
CROSS-CITY SOUND IN AN STILL QUALITY ENVIRONMENT!In Zsámbék - pool, picturesque environment,…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,373
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 136,302
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,196
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,971
On Zsámbék in picturesque environment close to a centre, quiet asphalted one magánutcában is…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,475
In Zsámbék, a residential park consisting of 13 family houses, a semi-detached house and a t…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,971
On Zsámbék in picturesque environment close to a centre, quiet asphalted one magánutcában is…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 133,325
In Zsámbék, a residential park consisting of 13 family houses, a semi-detached house and a t…
House 1 bathroom in Zsambek, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,230
In Zsámbék, a residential park consisting of 13 family houses, a semi-detached house and a t…
House 2 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,651
On a new 2019 immovable favourable price! On Zsámbék, in a quiet street, the smaller flat…
House 3 bathrooms in Zsambek, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 156,712
On a new 2019 big immovable favourable price! On Zsámbék, in a quiet street, 138 of the nm …
