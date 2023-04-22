Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Zsambek
Houses
Houses for sale in Zsambek, Hungary
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 81,285
Close to the centre of Zsámbék for sale it 144 nm of family house was being built in 1990 wi…
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 158,814
Tata Tóváros family house For sale!Completely renovated family house ( 118 nm ) + separate h…
House
Zsambek, Hungary
350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 152,409
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 83,714
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 142,857
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,682
CROSS-CITY SOUND IN AN STILL QUALITY ENVIRONMENT!In Zsámbék - pool, picturesque environment,…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,196
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,681
CROSS-CITY SOUND IN AN STILL QUALITY ENVIRONMENT!In Zsámbék - pool, picturesque environment,…
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 129,475
CROSS-CITY SOUND IN AN STILL QUALITY ENVIRONMENT!In Zsámbék - pool, picturesque environment,…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,373
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 136,302
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,196
EXURBAN MOOD IS QUIET AFTER ALL IN RURAL ENVIRONMENT! Zsámbéki-medencében, in picturesque e…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,971
On Zsámbék in picturesque environment close to a centre, quiet asphalted one magánutcában is…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 129,475
In Zsámbék, a residential park consisting of 13 family houses, a semi-detached house and a t…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,971
On Zsámbék in picturesque environment close to a centre, quiet asphalted one magánutcában is…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 133,325
In Zsámbék, a residential park consisting of 13 family houses, a semi-detached house and a t…
House 1 bathroom
Zsambek, Hungary
1 bath
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 129,230
In Zsámbék, a residential park consisting of 13 family houses, a semi-detached house and a t…
House 2 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,651
On a new 2019 immovable favourable price! On Zsámbék, in a quiet street, the smaller flat…
House 3 bathrooms
Zsambek, Hungary
3 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 156,712
On a new 2019 big immovable favourable price! On Zsámbék, in a quiet street, 138 of the nm …
