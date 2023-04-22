Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zirci jaras, Hungary

Zirc
11
16 properties total found
3 room house in Zirc, Hungary
3 room house
Zirc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 84,310
4 room apartment in Zirc, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 105,388
6 room house in Zirc, Hungary
6 room house
Zirc, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 210,512
4 room house in Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m²
€ 100,118
3 room house in Csesznek, Hungary
3 room house
Csesznek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,777
2 room house in Zirc, Hungary
2 room house
Zirc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 44,790
4 room house in Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 142,274
2 room house in Zirc, Hungary
2 room house
Zirc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 75,089
3 room house in Bakonybel, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonybel, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 103,544
4 room house in Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 163,351
5 room house in Zirc, Hungary
5 room house
Zirc, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 131,471
House 2 bathrooms in Zirc, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zirc, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 86,078
On Zirc, in suburb-like environment, with a good state, renewed, 4 room family houses salesman
House 2 bathrooms in Dudar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Dudar, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,132
On Dudar salesman it 130 nm ones, two generation family houses. The two level immovable s…
House 3 bathrooms in Nagyesztergar, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Nagyesztergar, Hungary
3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,884
On Nagyesztergár salesman it 200nm-es two level houses, 1182nm-es with a plot. On the groun…
House 2 bathrooms in Zirc, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zirc, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 138,709
***** FAMILY HOUSE FOR SALE ON ZIRC! ***** On Zirc for sale it was being built in 1990 wi…
House 2 bathrooms in Dudar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Dudar, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,890
***A In Bakony heart on Dudar possession eladó***

