  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Zirci jaras
  6. Zirc

Residential properties for sale in Zirc, Hungary

11 properties total found
3 room housein Zirc, Hungary
3 room house
Zirc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 85,694
4 room apartmentin Zirc, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 107,118
6 room housein Zirc, Hungary
6 room house
Zirc, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 213,968
4 room housein Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m²
€ 101,762
2 room housein Zirc, Hungary
2 room house
Zirc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 45,525
4 room housein Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 144,609
2 room housein Zirc, Hungary
2 room house
Zirc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 76,322
4 room housein Zirc, Hungary
4 room house
Zirc, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 166,033
5 room housein Zirc, Hungary
5 room house
Zirc, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 133,630
House 2 bathroomsin Zirc, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zirc, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 86,955
On Zirc, in suburb-like environment, with a good state, renewed, 4 room family houses salesman
House 2 bathroomsin Zirc, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zirc, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 140,123
***** FAMILY HOUSE FOR SALE ON ZIRC! ***** On Zirc for sale it was being built in 1990 wi…
