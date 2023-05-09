Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zamardi, Hungary

56 properties total found
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
€ 348,949
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€ 246,870
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€ 1,061,083
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 142,373
3 room apartment in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 335,517
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 376,080
2 room apartment in Zamardi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€ 107,183
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 254,929
8 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
8 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€ 214,634
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€ 496,963
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€ 117,256
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€ 400,257
8 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
8 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
€ 604,415
2 room apartment in Zamardi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 228,066
2 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
2 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 241,497
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
€ 922,000
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€ 257,615
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€ 292,805
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 443,237
9 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
9 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
€ 1,127,972
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 268,360
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
€ 1,208,829
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 177 m²
€ 185,354
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 564,120
House 4 bathrooms in Zamardi, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Zamardi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 84,696
House 2 bathrooms in Zamardi, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Zamardi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,787
Apartment 1 bathroom in Zamardi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zamardi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 195,849
Apartment 1 bathroom in Zamardi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zamardi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 149,592
Apartment 1 bathroom in Zamardi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zamardi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€ 172,267
Apartment 1 bathroom in Zamardi, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zamardi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 293,985
