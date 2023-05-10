Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

60 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 93,958
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 104,727
1 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€ 42,806
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 91,266
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 67,036
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 72,420
2 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 155,879
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 85,881
3 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 278,105
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 67,085
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 75,113
2 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 120,880
2 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 68,651
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 100,097
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
€ 333,412
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
€ 431,015
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 94,434
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
€ 266,255
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
€ 260,535
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
€ 294,027
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 180,589
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 2
€ 685,378
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 160,735
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1
€ 347,023
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
€ 195,066
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
€ 574,957
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 2
€ 679,264
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 185,367
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 97,628
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 94,434

