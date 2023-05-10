Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

Zalaszentgrot
57
171 property total found
2 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 45,000
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 112,803
3 room house in Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 174,993
2 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
€ 15,884
1 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 93,958
House in Kehidakustany, Hungary
House
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€ 40,114
5 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
5 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 201,646
House in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 20,192
3 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
3 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 92,881
House in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
€ 14,511
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 78,074
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€ 41,729
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 104,727
3 room house in Batyk, Hungary
3 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 67,036
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 145,110
1 room apartment in Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€ 42,806
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 131,649
6 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€ 93,958
4 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 45,498
House in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€ 6,704
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 323,065
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 91,266
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€ 15,884
3 room house in Ohid, Hungary
3 room house
Ohid, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 22,884
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 91,266
2 room house in Mihalyfa, Hungary
2 room house
Mihalyfa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 53,575
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€ 15,884
3 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 48,190
2 room house in Batyk, Hungary
2 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 35,000
2 room house in Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 room house
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 120,880

Properties features in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
