Apartments for sale in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary

3 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 89,855
2 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 66,000
2 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 71,301
3 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 84,554
2 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 66,000
2 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 73,951
2 room apartmentin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 119,011
