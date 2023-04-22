Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zalaloevo, Hungary

9 properties total found
5 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 61,915
3 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 41,892
3 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 65,867
6 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 145 m²
€ 94,322
2 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 57,963
3 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 110,657
3 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 34,225
3 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 65,867
5 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 105,388
