  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Nagykanizsai jaras
  6. Zalakaros

Residential properties for sale in Zalakaros, Hungary

46 properties total found
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 105,773
House in Zalakaros, Hungary
House
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 39,638
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 71,132
3 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 113,706
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 86,998
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 20,890
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 20,890
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 187 m²
€ 110,797
7 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
7 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m²
€ 198,060
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 74,041
House in Zalakaros, Hungary
House
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 20 m²
€ 13,195
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 97,840
House in Zalakaros, Hungary
House
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 14,544
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 198,060
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 7,801
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 100,484
8 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
8 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 275 m²
€ 237,725
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 43,102
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 157,337
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 112,384
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 211,281
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 211,281
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 52,622
2 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 96,518
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 118,730
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 234 m²
€ 209,298
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 338,473
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 47,598
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 211,281
8 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
8 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 226 m²
€ 396,384
