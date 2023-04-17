Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zahonyi jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
4 room housein Zahony, Hungary
4 room house
Zahony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 80,071
4 room housein Zahony, Hungary
4 room house
Zahony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 88,105
2 room housein Tuzser, Hungary
2 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 25,441
Housein Tuzser, Hungary
House
Tuzser, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 9,373
3 room housein Tuzser, Hungary
3 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 41,508
3 room housein Tuzser, Hungary
3 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 58,647
2 room housein Eperjeske, Hungary
2 room house
Eperjeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 5,088
3 room housein Tuzser, Hungary
3 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 278 m²
€ 40,169
3 room housein Tuzser, Hungary
3 room house
Tuzser, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 44,186

