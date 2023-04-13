Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
1
Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 221 m² Number of floors 2
€ 325,000
In Chersegtomaj we offer for sale a 4-room family house with an area of ​​221 m2, built in 1…

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir