Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Visegrád
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Visegrád, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Visegrád, Hungary
Cottage
Visegrád, Hungary
500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 776,671
In Visegrád, next to road 11, a beautiful park is once the Gundel estate. In the huge park s…
Realting.com
Go