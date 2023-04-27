Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Visegrád, Hungary

23 properties total found
3 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
3 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 146,759
5 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 509,244
2 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
2 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 90,889
5 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 227,222
3 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
3 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 147,026
5 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 292,715
5 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 320,784
2 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
2 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 129,650
6 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
6 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 173,491
4 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
4 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 160,125
2 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
2 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 45,177
2 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
2 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m²
€ 211,183
8 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
8 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 319,447
6 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
6 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 268 m²
€ 286,032
House in Visegrád, Hungary
House
Visegrád, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m²
€ 85,542
House 2 bathrooms in Visegrád, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 93,201
House 5 bathrooms in Visegrád, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 197,496
Cottage in Visegrád, Hungary
Cottage
Visegrád, Hungary
500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 776,671
In Visegrád, next to road 11, a beautiful park is once the Gundel estate. In the huge park s…
House 4 bathrooms in Visegrád, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
4 bath 339 m² Number of floors 1
€ 158,579
House 1 bathroom in Visegrád, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Visegrád, Hungary
1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 86,641
85 nm holiday houses at which an extraordinary panorama is are for sale! On Visegrád, wit…
House 3 bathrooms in Visegrád, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 784,835
- ONTO DUNAKANYAR PANORAMIC HOUSE - On Visegrád Gizellatelep for sale, with an exceptional …
Apartment 1 bathroom in Visegrád, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Visegrád, Hungary
1 bath 100 m²
€ 91,040
In characteristic Nagytétény inner yard house offer onto selling an insulated one, 100 nm fl…
House 3 bathrooms in Visegrád, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Visegrád, Hungary
3 bath 191 m² Number of floors 3
€ 124,353
On Visegrád, near the citadel salesman it on 1522 nm plots, a three tier family house
