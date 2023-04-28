Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Villany, Hungary

5 room house in Villany, Hungary
5 room house
Villany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 42,848
5 room house in Villany, Hungary
5 room house
Villany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 33,475
House in Villany, Hungary
House
Villany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 22 m²
€ 13,390
