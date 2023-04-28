Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Siklosi jaras
  6. Villany
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Villany, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Villany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Villany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 178,892
2 room apartment in Villany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Villany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
€ 159,342
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir