Residential properties for sale in Villany, Hungary

5 properties total found
5 room house in Villany, Hungary
5 room house
Villany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 42,848
3 room apartment in Villany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Villany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 178,892
2 room apartment in Villany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Villany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
€ 159,342
5 room house in Villany, Hungary
5 room house
Villany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 33,475
House in Villany, Hungary
House
Villany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 22 m²
€ 13,390
