Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Szeghalmi jaras
  6. Veszto
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Veszto, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Veszto, Hungary
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 43,252
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir