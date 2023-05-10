Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

Veszprem
68
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 193,570
3 room house in Nagyvazsony, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 102,035
8 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 347,295
2 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 215,107
3 room house in Hajmasker, Hungary
3 room house
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 67,036
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 128,957
2 room house in Hajmasker, Hungary
2 room house
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 75,113
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 106,342
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 145,918
3 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 50,883
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 102,304
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 134,341
7 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
€ 495,366
4 room house in Szentgal, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 86,151
2 room apartment in Herend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Herend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 104,996
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€ 75,113
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€ 110,111
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 102,169
5 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€ 268,951
1 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€ 95,573
2 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 56,267
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 128,957
4 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
€ 376,370
4 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€ 372,871
4 room house in Nemesvamos, Hungary
4 room house
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 126,534
3 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 67,278
2 room house in Szentgal, Hungary
2 room house
Szentgal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 98,266
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€ 69,997
3 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€ 161,263
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 187,108

