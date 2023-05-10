Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

Vecses
49
Uello
48
Maglod
34
135 properties total found
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 174,724
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€ 183,070
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€ 185,762
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 122,495
7 room house in Maglod, Hungary
7 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€ 267,875
3 room house in Uello, Hungary
3 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 107,419
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€ 201,915
2 room house in Uello, Hungary
2 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 74,843
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€ 193,839
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 113,073
House in Vecses, Hungary
House
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€ 74,036
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 231,261
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€ 371,255
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€ 349,718
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€ 336,257
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 120,880
9 room house in Vecses, Hungary
9 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 193 m²
€ 402,485
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€ 161,263
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 154,802
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€ 323,065
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€ 309,604
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 161,263
2 room house in Uello, Hungary
2 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 74,036
House in Vecses, Hungary
House
Vecses, Hungary
Area 340 m²
€ 228,568
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 188,185
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 139,726
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€ 201,646
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 181,724
8 room house in Maglod, Hungary
8 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
€ 212,684
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€ 166,648

