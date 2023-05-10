Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

23 properties total found
2 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€ 102,304
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 174,724
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 137,841
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 164,225
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 137,033
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 140,802
1 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
1 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€ 57,882
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 74,036
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 155,879
2 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 118,457
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 148,071
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 145,110
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 169,609
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 134,341
4 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 201,915
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€ 144,033
3 room apartment in Uello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 134,341
Apartment 1 bathroom in Uello, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Uello, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 76,003
Apartment 1 bathroom in Vecses, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vecses, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 73,541
Apartment 1 bathroom in Ecser, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Ecser, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
€ 86,193
Apartment 1 bathroom in Vecses, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vecses, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 97,686
Apartment 1 bathroom in Maglod, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 87,113
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Uello, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Uello, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€ 131,014

