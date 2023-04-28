Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vecses, Hungary

49 properties total found
House in Vecses, Hungary
House
Vecses, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 73,646
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 112,477
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m²
€ 369,299
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 334,485
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 347,875
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 133,633
9 room house in Vecses, Hungary
9 room house
Vecses, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 5 bath 193 m²
€ 400,364
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 321,362
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m²
€ 307,972
House in Vecses, Hungary
House
Vecses, Hungary
340 m²
€ 227,364
3 room house in Vecses, Hungary
3 room house
Vecses, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 138,989
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 180,766
6 room house in Vecses, Hungary
6 room house
Vecses, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 196,834
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 117,565
6 room house in Vecses, Hungary
6 room house
Vecses, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 160,654
House in Vecses, Hungary
House
Vecses, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 84,625
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 773,948
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 147,023
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 259,768
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 259,768
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 286,548
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 208,886
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 208,618
9 room house in Vecses, Hungary
9 room house
Vecses, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 187,194
2 room house in Vecses, Hungary
2 room house
Vecses, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 104,175
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m²
€ 187,435
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 281,192
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 265,124
5 room house in Vecses, Hungary
5 room house
Vecses, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 238,344
4 room house in Vecses, Hungary
4 room house
Vecses, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 334,752
