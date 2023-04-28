Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vecses, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 73,646
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 147,291
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 168,715
3 room apartment in Vecses, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vecses, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 143,274
Apartment 1 bathroom in Vecses, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vecses, Hungary
1 bath 53 m²
€ 73,095
UNIQUE TORT!!!Mediterranean apartment in the New World residential parkWe offer for sale a 5…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Vecses, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vecses, Hungary
1 bath 70 m²
€ 97,094
Youthful, garden contact flat! Onto a purchase offer in Vecsés exurban street it was bein…
