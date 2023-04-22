Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Vasvari jaras
  6. Vasvar
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Vasvar, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 19,760
6 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
6 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 129,100
3 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 26,084
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 55,329
House 3 bathrooms in Vasvar, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Vasvar, Hungary
3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 364,078
Luxury family house on Vasvár, with a wonderful panorama
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir