Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Vasvari jaras
  6. Vasvar

Residential properties for sale in Vasvar, Hungary

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 65,604
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 19,760
6 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
6 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 129,100
3 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 26,084
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 55,329
House 3 bathrooms in Vasvar, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Vasvar, Hungary
3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 364,078
Luxury family house on Vasvár, with a wonderful panorama
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir