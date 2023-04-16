Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Vasarosnamenyi jaras
  6. Vasarosnameny

Residential properties for sale in Vasarosnameny, Hungary

36 properties total found
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 20,675
4 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 63,614
Housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
House
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 23,855
4 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m²
€ 87,469
5 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
5 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 100,722
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 148,433
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 40,289
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 37,903
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 100,722
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 30,482
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 47,711
3 room apartmentin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 59,638
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 47,711
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 100,722
4 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 76,867
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 44,000
2 room apartmentin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 47,711
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 54,337
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 35,783
5 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
5 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 84,819
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 50,096
6 room apartmentin Vasarosnameny, Hungary
6 room apartment
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 124,578
5 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
5 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 85,349
4 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 84,819
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 54,337
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 47,711
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 31,807
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 26,241
3 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 49,036
4 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 66,265
