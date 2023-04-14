Hungary
2
Developers in Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Vas
Houses
Houses for sale in Vas, Hungary
Szombathelyi jaras
101
Szombathely
76
Koszegi jaras
52
Sarvari jaras
38
Koermendi jaras
31
Koeszeg
25
Celldoemoelki jaras
17
Vasvari jaras
17
Sarvar
16
Buek
15
Koermend
11
Szentgotthardi jaras
9
Celldoemoelk
6
Szentgotthard
5
Vasvar
5
Repcelak
2
Ketvoelgy
1
oriszentpeter
1
265 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 82,529
4 room house
Jak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 120,162
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 58,492
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 159,984
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 234,768
2 room house
Sorkikapolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 95,082
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 248,122
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 76,119
3 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 50,479
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 61,430
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 20,031
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 87,871
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 36,057
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 58,492
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 72,113
6 room house
Nadasd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
291 m²
€ 93,480
6 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
214 m²
€ 71,846
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
€ 154,910
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 111,375
6 room house
Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 226,756
2 room house
Rum, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 44,069
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 5,208
House
Nadasd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 28,044
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
124 m²
€ 40,036
Villa 5 room villa
Nadasd, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,748,000
It is our great pleasure to present you this three-story luxury property with a huge, panora…
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 146,897
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 181,351
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 62,765
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 170,668
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 143,959
