Houses for sale in Vas, Hungary

265 properties total found
3 room housein Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 82,529
4 room housein Jak, Hungary
4 room house
Jak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 120,162
3 room housein Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 58,492
3 room housein Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 159,984
5 room housein Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 234,768
2 room housein Sorkikapolna, Hungary
2 room house
Sorkikapolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 95,082
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 248,122
2 room housein Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 76,119
3 room housein Uraiujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 50,479
3 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 61,430
2 room housein Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 20,031
3 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 87,871
2 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 36,057
2 room housein Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 58,492
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 72,113
6 room housein Nadasd, Hungary
6 room house
Nadasd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 291 m²
€ 93,480
6 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
6 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 214 m²
€ 71,846
4 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 154,910
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 111,375
6 room housein Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 room house
Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 226,756
2 room housein Rum, Hungary
2 room house
Rum, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 44,069
3 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 5,208
Housein Nadasd, Hungary
House
Nadasd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 28,044
2 room housein Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 40,036
Villa 5 room villain Nadasd, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Nadasd, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,748,000
It is our great pleasure to present you this three-story luxury property with a huge, panora…
7 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 146,897
5 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 181,351
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 62,765
4 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 170,668
3 room housein Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 143,959

