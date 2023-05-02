Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

33 properties total found
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 229,728
4 room house in Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 100,640
House in Varpalota, Hungary
House
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 66,020
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 64,410
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 21,470
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 101,982
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 69,777
6 room house in Petfuerdo, Hungary
6 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 147,337
5 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
5 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 174,443
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 43,477
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 42,671
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 72,192
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 111,375
2 room house in osi, Hungary
2 room house
osi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 48,307
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 106,008
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 62,397
5 room house in Berhida, Hungary
5 room house
Berhida, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 104,666
5 room house in Berhida, Hungary
5 room house
Berhida, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 93,662
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 80,244
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 66,825
6 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
6 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 120,768
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 71,119
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 66,825
5 room house in Berhida, Hungary
5 room house
Berhida, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 236 m²
€ 214,699
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 66,825
4 room house in Tes, Hungary
4 room house
Tes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 158,340
6 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
6 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 114,059
2 room house in Berhida, Hungary
2 room house
Berhida, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 44,282
House in Berhida, Hungary
House
Berhida, Hungary
340 m² Number of floors 1
€ 223,230
SUPER FIRE AND OTHER COMMERCIAL UNIT INTRODUCED IN BERHIDA'S CENTER 30 YEARS !!! Unique oppo…
Cottage 3 bathrooms in Tes, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tes, Hungary
3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 221,219
The eastern one -Bakony his highest dot offer onto selling in an environment liked by the an…

