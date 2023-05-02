Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

Varpalota
40
Berhida
13
60 properties total found
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 64,410
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 72,461
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 53,675
4 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 229,728
4 room house in Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 100,640
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 68,704
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 59,042
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 57,969
House in Varpalota, Hungary
House
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 66,020
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 50,723
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 70,314
2 room apartment in Petfuerdo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Petfuerdo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 53,675
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 45,087
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 74,876
4 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 120,500
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 64,410
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 21,470
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 88,295
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 101,982
4 room apartment in Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 74,071
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 69,777
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 85,343
6 room house in Petfuerdo, Hungary
6 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 147,337
5 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
5 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 174,443
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 43,477
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,240
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 60,384
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 42,671
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 72,192
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 65,617

Properties features in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

