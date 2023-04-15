Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Varpalotai jaras
  6. Varpalota
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Varpalota, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Housein Varpalota, Hungary
House
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 65,204
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 100,722
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 68,915
5 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
5 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 182,891
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 42,144
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 71,301
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 109,999
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 61,626
6 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
6 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 119,276
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 66,000
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 66,000
6 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
6 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 112,650
House 2 bathroomsin Varpalota, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Varpalota, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,114
House 1 bathroomin Varpalota, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Varpalota, Hungary
1 bath 164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,441
On a palace's, Loncsos popular, quiet quarter, two-storey family house for sale
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir