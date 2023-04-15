Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Varpalotai jaras
  6. Varpalota

Residential properties for sale in Varpalota, Hungary

40 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 74,190
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 67,855
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 58,313
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 57,253
Housein Varpalota, Hungary
House
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 65,204
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 50,096
3 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 69,445
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 44,530
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 74,747
4 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
4 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 119,011
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 87,204
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 100,722
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 68,915
3 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 84,289
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 71,301
5 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
5 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 182,891
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 68,385
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 49,831
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 68,958
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 59,638
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 42,144
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 71,301
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 64,807
2 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 109,999
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 77,397
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 82,168
3 room housein Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 61,626
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 67,325
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 83,228
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 68,518
