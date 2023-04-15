Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vac, Hungary

53 properties total found
2 room housein Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 74,897
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m²
€ 240,472
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 240,740
Housein Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 96,028
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 96,028
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 264,814
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 123,045
7 room housein Vac, Hungary
7 room house
Vac, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 374,217
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 253,847
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 213,723
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 213,723
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 227,098
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 120,370
Housein Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 37,448
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 93,621
7 room housein Vac, Hungary
7 room house
Vac, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 601,850
8 room housein Vac, Hungary
8 room house
Vac, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 334,361
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 213,723
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 213,964
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 243,415
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 47,880
Housein Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 106,728
6 room housein Vac, Hungary
6 room house
Vac, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 168,250
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 427,955
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m²
€ 320,986
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 186,975
2 room housein Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 173,868
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 106,728
2 room housein Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 120,102
Housein Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 102,983
