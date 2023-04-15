Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vac, Hungary

35 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 93,354
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 112,078
1 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 74,094
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 211,049
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 141,502
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 90,679
4 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 256,789
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 101,378
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 79,979
1 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 96,028
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 91,481
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 93,354
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 167 m²
€ 181,892
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 71,954
1 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 68,210
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 85,329
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 146,851
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 180,421
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 205,833
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 160,092
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 193,127
4 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 61,522
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 134,681
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 129,598
4 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 141,502
Apartment 1 bathroomin Vac, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vac, Hungary
1 bath 69 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,927
69nm -, balcony, bright, American - kitchen - living room, 2 bedroom modern apartment for sa…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Vac, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vac, Hungary
1 bath 110 m²
€ 162,211
A bright, 4 room modern apartment with a terrace of 110 sqm + 25 sqm is for sale in the dyna…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Vac, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vac, Hungary
1 bath 69 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,927
69 sqm, bright American kitchen - living room, 2 bedroom modern apartment for sale in the dy…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Vac, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vac, Hungary
1 bath 110 m²
€ 157,458
A bright, 4 room modern apartment with a terrace of 110 sqm + 25 sqm is for sale in the dyna…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Vac, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vac, Hungary
1 bath 69 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,927
