Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vaci jaras
  6. Vac

Residential properties for sale in Vac, Hungary

88 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 93,354
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 112,078
2 room housein Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 74,897
1 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 74,094
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m²
€ 240,472
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 211,049
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 240,740
Housein Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 96,028
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 96,028
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 141,502
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 264,814
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 90,679
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 123,045
4 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 256,789
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 101,378
2 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 79,979
7 room housein Vac, Hungary
7 room house
Vac, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 374,217
1 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
1 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 96,028
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 253,847
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 213,723
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 213,723
5 room housein Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 227,098
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 120,370
Housein Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 37,448
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 91,481
3 room housein Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 93,621
3 room apartmentin Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 93,354
7 room housein Vac, Hungary
7 room house
Vac, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 601,850
8 room housein Vac, Hungary
8 room house
Vac, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 334,361
4 room housein Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 213,964
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir