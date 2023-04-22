Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras
  6. Ujszasz

Residential properties for sale in Ujszasz, Hungary

11 properties total found
4 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 60,335
2 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 26,084
3 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 28,718
3 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 15,808
2 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 36,622
3 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 32,143
4 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 66,921
3 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 26,347
4 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 52,668
3 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
3 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 36,780
2 room house in Ujszasz, Hungary
2 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 39,257
