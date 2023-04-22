Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekescsabai jaras
  6. Ujkigyos
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Ujkigyos, Hungary

5 properties total found
2 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 39,520
4 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 47,161
4 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 68,239
4 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 51,377
House 2 bathrooms in Ujkigyos, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,339
On Újkígyós salesman it on 1997 nm plots can be found, was being built in 2013, 285 nm ones,…
