  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekescsabai jaras
  6. Ujkigyos

Residential properties for sale in Ujkigyos, Hungary

2 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 39,520
4 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 47,161
4 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 68,239
4 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 51,377
House 2 bathrooms in Ujkigyos, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,339
On Újkígyós salesman it on 1997 nm plots can be found, was being built in 2013, 285 nm ones,…
