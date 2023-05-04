Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dabasi jaras
  6. Ujhartyan
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Ujhartyan, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House 2 bathrooms in Ujhartyan, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ujhartyan, Hungary
2 bath 111 m² Number of floors 1
€ 111,077
On 550 nm of plot 111 nm of floor-space, to which the garage belongs, and it 17 nm pergolas.…
House 2 bathrooms in Ujhartyan, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ujhartyan, Hungary
2 bath 148 m² Number of floors 1
€ 144,467
On 672 nm of plot 148 nm of floor-space, to which the garage belongs, and it 17 nm pergolas.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir