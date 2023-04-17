Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Aszodi jaras
  6. Tura

Residential properties for sale in Tura, Hungary

16 properties total found
5 room housein Tura, Hungary
5 room house
Tura, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 168,330
4 room housein Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 172,969
4 room housein Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 140,496
3 room housein Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 79,499
4 room housein Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 132,278
4 room housein Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 145,533
4 room housein Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 52,752
5 room housein Tura, Hungary
5 room house
Tura, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 156,136
4 room housein Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 71,308
House 1 bathroomin Tura, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tura, Hungary
1 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 76,749
Renovated family house near Turán is for sale. The property has been completely renovated in…
House 1 bathroomin Tura, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tura, Hungary
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,010
From Turán Budapest 40Km-re, centre nearly salesman 102nm-es, daytime plus a semidetached ho…
House 1 bathroomin Tura, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tura, Hungary
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,010
From Turán Budapest 40Km-re, centre nearly salesman 102nm-es, daytime plus a semidetached ho…
House 1 bathroomin Tura, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tura, Hungary
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,571
From Turán Budapest 40Km-re, centre nearly salesman 102nm-es, daytime plus a semidetached ho…
House 1 bathroomin Tura, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Tura, Hungary
1 bath 102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,571
From Turán Budapest 40Km-re, centre nearly salesman 102nm-es, daytime plus a semidetached ho…
Housein Tura, Hungary
House
Tura, Hungary
102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,571
From Turán Budapest 40Km-re, centre nearly salesman 102nm-es, daytime plus a semidetached ho…
House 2 bathroomsin Tura, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tura, Hungary
2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,363
Salesman near Turai kastély, quiet extension in a street, was being built with a level offse…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir