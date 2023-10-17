Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Central Transdanubia
10
Budapest
5
Southern Transdanubia
3
Western Transdanubia
3
Villa To archive
16 properties total found
Villa Villa in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Villa Villa
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 190 m²
This one family house with a total living area of approx.190 m2 is located in 8220 Balatonal…
€320,000
Villa 9 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 16
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 3
In 1025 Budapest, at Rózsadomb (Rose Hill) is a high quality, currently rented villa for sal…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
€350,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
€699,000
Villa 6 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 6 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
This cozy detached house for sale is situated on a charming plot In Budaliget, just 3 minute…
€880,000
Villa 5 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a high-quality multi-generational house for sale in…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 1 124 m²
Number of floors 3
A plot of approx. 2,874 m2 with 2 villas in the 12th district of Budapest is for sale. More…
€4,45M
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 3
An elegant villa building built in the neo-baroque style is for sale in the heart of Budapes…
€2,34M
Villa Villa with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness in Nagyigmand, Hungary
Villa Villa with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness
Nagyigmand, Hungary
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
GHYCZY CASTLE Freely standing, rectangle ground-plan, single-story, hip roof building, DNy-…
€346,015
Villa Villa with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness in Bekas, Hungary
Villa Villa with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness
Bekas, Hungary
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR INFO IN ENGLISH OR IN GERMAN PLEASE CALL! Veszprém is a castle to be renewed in a count…
€472,671
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Balatonlelle, Hungary
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 742 m²
Number of floors 2
Castle mansion hiding great opportunities selling on Balatonlelle! Onto selling offer on …
€322,966
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms with balcony, with Excelent brightness in Tamasi, Hungary
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms with balcony, with Excelent brightness
Tamasi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Speciality! His original state restored ESTERHÁZY hunting castle salesman! 1320 nm of livin…
€933,014
Villa Villa 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Above Pécs Belváros, beautiful panoramic, patinated fork salesman. Was being built in 1880 a…
€478,469
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tata, Hungary
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tata, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 524 m²
Number of floors 3
Pop in a city centre salesman the "Lányi-villa" ancient monument known on a name character …
€489,859
Villa Villa with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kerecseny, Hungary
Villa Villa with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kerecseny, Hungary
Area 982 m²
Number of floors 3
Single opportunity our supply! Salesman it 18. castle of the century, with 7 hectares of plo…
€234,450

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
