Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Transdanubia
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Gyori jaras
185
Gyor
179
Szekesfehervari jaras
121
Nagykanizsai jaras
118
Szekesfehervar
117
Gardonyi jaras
113
Balatonfueredi jaras
108
Gardony
99
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Rabapaty, Hungary
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Rabapaty, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/20
The project offers distinguished, light-filled apartments in a stylish high-rise building, l…
€44,275

Property types in Transdanubia

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir