Houses for sale in Tolnai jaras, Hungary

4 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 74,224
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 68,657
4 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 39,233
5 room housein Tolna, Hungary
5 room house
Tolna, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 63,356
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 103,119
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 30,220
6 room housein Tolna, Hungary
6 room house
Tolna, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 105,770
2 room housein Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 55,403
4 room housein Tolna, Hungary
4 room house
Tolna, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 39,498
2 room housein Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m²
€ 102,058
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 32,341
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 42,149
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 91,190
2 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 23,593
2 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 23,593
3 room housein Fadd, Hungary
3 room house
Fadd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 5,832
2 room housein Tolna, Hungary
2 room house
Tolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 17,761
House 2 bathroomsin Tolna, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Tolna, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,817
I offer a suitable, family house used as a real estate currently, 1000 nm ones for undertaki…
House 3 bathroomsin Tolna, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Tolna, Hungary
3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,686
You are looking for an investment you are only you would like a big, spacious house for your…

