Apartments for sale in Tolnai jaras, Hungary

3 room apartmentin Tolna, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 95,431
2 room apartmentin Tolna, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 124,591
5 room apartmentin Tolna, Hungary
5 room apartment
Tolna, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m²
€ 211,804
5 room apartmentin Tolna, Hungary
5 room apartment
Tolna, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m²
€ 211,804
2 room apartmentin Tolna, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 124,591
3 room apartmentin Tolna, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 95,431

Properties features in Tolnai jaras, Hungary

